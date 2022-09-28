Rain or Shine spoils Jamie Malonzo debut for Ginebra in 22-point beatdown

DEFEAT. Jamie Malonzo sees his all-around numbers go down the drain in his Ginebra debut.

Rain or Shine gifts Yeng Guiao his first win since he returned as Elasto Painters head coach by stunning a Ginebra side that bolstered its lineup with the addition of Jamie Malonzo

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine denied Jamie Malonzo a triumphant debut with Barangay Ginebra and cruised to a 93-71 rout in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, September 28.

The arrival of Malonzo from NorthPort as the centerpiece of a three-team trade that included San Miguel is seen as a major addition to an already stacked Ginebra side that won three of the last five championships.

But Rain or Shine played spoiler in the lopsided win, breaking the game wide open with a big second quarter led by import Steve Taylor Jr. as they bounced back from a conference-opening loss to NLEX to improve to 1-1.

Setting the tone in the blowout, Taylor scored 20 of his 21 points in the first half and also finished with 10 rebounds and 5 assists to help give Yeng Guiao his first win since he returned as Elasto Painters coach.

Guiao pushed all the right buttons, particularly in the second period where his side outscored the Gin Kings 30-5 for a commanding 55-28 advantage.

“It is rare beating Ginebra in such a manner,” said Guiao.

Santi Santillan backstopped Taylor in scoring with 15 points to go with 4 rebounds, while Mike Nieto added 10 points on 3 three-pointers on top of 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Norbert Torres made his presence felt in the victory with 8 points – all coming in the second quarter – and Rey Nambatac chimed in 5 points and 9 assists.

Malonzo delivered a solid outing of 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal, but that went for naught as Ginebra failed to recover in the second half and even trailed by as many as 32 points.

Back in the PBA for his ninth tour of duty with the Gin Kings, Justin Brownlee uncharacteristically struggled and shot 7-of-25 from the field, although he still finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists.

A two-time Best Import, Brownlee tallied just 4 points through the first two quarters before he found his touch in the second half, where the outcome looked already decided.

Reigning league MVP Scottie Thompson also had a game to forget for Ginebra as he posted just 1 point and 10 rebounds.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 93 – Taylor Jr. 21, Santillan 15, Nieto 10, Asistio 9, Caracut 9, Torres 8, Belga 5, Nambatac 5, Ponferrada 4, Ildefonso 3, Norwood 2, Borboran 2, Ponferrada 1, Guinto 0, Clarito 0.

Barangay Ginebra 71 – Brownlee 20, Malonzo 14, Pinto 9, Standhardinger 9, Aguilar 8, Pringle 8, Tenorio 2, Thompson 1, Dillinger 0, Pessumal 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 25-23, 55-28, 72-49, 93-71.

– Rappler.com