Resurgent Rain or Shine repulses Terrafirma for 4th straight win

SHOT. Beau Belga in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Beau Belga and five more score in double figures for Rain or Shine, which clinches its fourth straight victory and solidifies its place at eighth for the last quarterfinal berth

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine further fanned its playoff hopes in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after ending the year in style with a 116-105 win over Terrafirma at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, December 23.

Beau Belga fired 18 points and five more scored in double figures for the Elasto Painters, who clinched their fourth straight victory and solidified their place at eighth with a 4-5 record.

Once hapless after opening the conference with five straight losses, Rain or Shine now holds a one-game edge over NLEX (3-6) for the last quarterfinal berth.

Heroes were aplenty for the Elasto Painters as Demetrius Treadwell posted 16 points, 19 rebounds, and 4 assists, Jhonard Clarito put up a career-high 16 points with 5 rebounds, while Leonard Santillan chimed in 16 points.

The trio delivered the goods down the stretch after the Dyip threatened a comeback, pulling within 99-105 with two minutes left off a pair of Juami Tiongson free throws.

Clarito and Santillan knocked down a triple and floater in back-to-back possessions before Treadwell converted a free throw and a layup as part of a win-sealing 11-6 run.

Keith Datu, the fourth overall pick in the previous draft, continued his string of steady performances with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double on top of 2 blocks, while Andrei Caracut finished with 13 points and 4 assists.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao savored the sweet feeling of winning as a Christmas gift for themselves.

“We want to celebrate Christmas coming off a win. It is better to eat Noche Buena when you’ve just won,” said Guiao in Filipino. “We worked hard for this.”

Import Thomas de Thaey produced 31 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, but his all-around effort went for naught in another loss that dropped Terrafirma to 2-7.

Starting the tournament with promise after winning two of their first three games, the Dyip have hit a slump and absorbed six straight defeats.

Juami Tiongson (19), Gelo Alolino (16), and rookie Kemark Carino (15) all scored in twin digits for struggling Terrafirma.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 116 – Belga 18, Clarito 16, Santillan 16, Treadwell 16, Datu 12, Caracut 10, Belo 7, Ildefonso 6, Nocum 5, Asistio 3, Mamuyac 2, Nambatac 2, Demusis 0, Norwood 0.

Terrafirma 105 – De Thaey 31, Tiongson 19, Alolino 16, Carino 15, Holt 8, Ramos 7, Go 5, Miller 2, Daquioag 2, Cahilig 0, Calvo 0, Camson 0, Gomez de Liano 0.

Quarters: 25-26, 58-51, 87-85, 116-105.

– Rappler.com