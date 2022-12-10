Tenorio moves up in 3-point list as Ginebra turns back NorthPort to reach semis

STEPPING UP. LA Tenorio waxes hot in the second half for Ginebra after going scoreless in the first two quarters.

LA Tenorio ties James Yap for the No. 3 spot in the all-time three-pointers list to help Barangay Ginebra overcome an 18-point deficit and beat NorthPort for a coveted semifinal berth

MANILA, Philippines – LA Tenorio moved up to No. 3 in the all-time triples list and guided Ginebra to the semifinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after a 99-93 win over NorthPort at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, December 10.

Tenorio tied James Yap for the record after draining all of his 4 three-pointers in their second-half turnaround as the Gin Kings fought back from an 18-point hole to complete a sweep of the Batang Pier in their best-of-three affair.

Ginebra arranged a best-of-five semifinals with Magnolia for the first Clasico playoff series since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

Scoreless in the first half, Tenorio hit his stride midway through the third quarter when he buried a pair of treys in an 18-10 run to end the period that saw the Gin Kings swing a 54-56 deficit to a 72-66 lead.

Tenorio then drilled in his fourth and last three-pointer that drew him level with Yap at 1,178 triples each with under three minutes left to give Ginebra a commanding 97-85 advantage.

Although NorthPort got within 93-97 after an 8-0 spurt highlighted by back-to-back treys from Kevin Ferrer and Arvin Tolentino, Tenorio sealed the win for his side by coolly sinking his foul shots to finish with 14 points.

Justin Brownlee showed the way for the Gin Kings with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks, while Scottie Thompson flirted with a triple-double after posting 15 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 99 – Brownlee 20, Thompson 15, Tenorio 14, Malonzo 14, Standhardinger 13, Pringle 10, Gray 9, J.Aguilar 4, Mariano 0.

NorthPort 93 – Chan 20, Tolentino 18, Ferrer 18, Bolick 13, Navarro 10, Ibeh 7, Sumang 5, Balanza 2, Taha 0, Calma 0, Caperal 0.

Quarters: 13-29, 43-47, 72-66, 99-93.

– Rappler.com