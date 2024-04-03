No KQ, no problem: Jonnel Policarpio stars anew as La Salle stays unbeaten in PBA D-League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEP UP. La Salle’s Jonnel Policarpio in action against CEU’s Dave Bernabe in the PBA D-League.

As La Salle plays minus UAAP Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao, incoming sophomore Jonnel Policarpio topscores for the Green Archers for the third straight game as they move up to 3-0 in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle forward Jonnel Policarpio continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup.

For the third consecutive contest, Policarpio delivered the goods for the Green Archers as they survived an early scare from the CEU Scorpions for an 89-61 beating at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Tuesday, April 2.

Policarpio stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks for EcoOil-La Salle, which extended its unbeaten record to 3-0.

With UAAP Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao not listed in EcoOil-La Salle’s Aspirants’ Cup roster, Policarpio has been leading the charge for the Green Archers early in the season, topscoring for the two-time defending champions in all their three matches.

The 6-foot-4 incoming sophomore put up a season-high 22 points against the CCI-Yengskivel Crusaders in their opening assignment, 17 markers versus the Go Torraku-St. Clare in their second outing, before dropping a game-high 18 on Tuesday.

For Policarpio, who almost left the Green Archers’ nest earlier this year following a title run in UAAP Season 86, it’s all about making the most of the opportunities given to him by the EcoOil-La Salle coaching staff led by deputy Caloy Garcia.

“I just give my best. I just grab the opportunities given to me by my coaches,” said the promising swingman Policarpio in Filipino.

With La Salle trailing by as many as 9 points early in the second quarter, 14-23, Policarpio took over and scattered 8 straight points in less than 2 minutes to pull the Green Archers back within just a single point, 22-23.

With the score knotted at 36-all at halftime, EcoOil-La Salle then pulled away from CEU with a furious 25-13 third-quarter blast, before finishing the game with its largest lead at 28 points.

EcoOil-La Salle’s foreign student-athlete Henry Agunanne backstopped Policarpio with 13 points and 9 rebounds, while do-it-all big man Michael Phillips posted 9 markers and 12 boards.

Jayson Puray topscored for the Scorpions in their Aspirants’ Cup debut with 12 points, while Justin Guevarra added 10.

In the opening game, CCI-Yengskivel notched its first win after taking down Keanzel Basketball, 80-73.

Victor Nuarin showed the way for the Crusaders with 19 points, while Castor Manipolo chipped in 13.

For Keanzel Basketball, Rudolfo Alota registered a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

CCI-Yengskivel hiked its record to 1-1 and handed Keanzel Basketball its second loss in as many games.

The Scores

First Game

CCI-Yengskivel 80 – Nuarin 19, Manipolo 13, Tener 11, Buenaflor 11, Jawili 6, Galvez 5, Esguerra 5, Dela Cruz 5, Talagtag 3, Puzon 2, Verdadero 0, Guray 0, De Guzman 0.

Keanzel Basketball 73 – Alota 17, Gayosa 15, Ceniza 14, Wong 6, Villaflor 5, Sison 4, Calacalsada 4, Baclig 4, Villamor 5, Panlilio 0, Camay 0, Magpayo 0, Advincula 0.

Quarters: 38-15, 46-38, 60-48, 80-73.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 89 – Policarpio 18, Agunanne 13, Phillips 9, Abadam 8, Cortez 7, Macalalag 7, Gollena 7, Austria 7, Marasigan 5, Rubico 4, Buensalida 2, Daja 2, David 0, Alian 0.

CEU 61 – Puray 12, Guevarra 10, Marcelo 9, Malicana 7, Santos 7, Gamboa 5, Bernabe 4, Olusesi 3, Serrano 2, Mendoza 2, De Guzman 0, Benitez 0.

Quarters: 14-21, 36-36, 61-49, 89-61.

– Rappler.com