PBA
PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Alas, Selden take turns as NLEX fends off Rain or Shine to nail quarters berth

Delfin Dioquino
Alas, Selden take turns as NLEX fends off Rain or Shine to nail quarters berth

SPARK PLUG. Kevin Alas gives NLEX a huge lift off the bench.

PBA Images

NLEX becomes the fourth team to reach the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs, joining San Miguel, TNT, and Converge

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Alas hit the most important buckets late and NLEX held off a Rain or Shine comeback, 110-99, to book its playoff ticket in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 25.

Alas fired a game-high 28 points off the bench, including a pair of baskets in the final minute that kept the Elasto Painters at bay as the Road Warriors improved to 6-3 to join TNT (8-1), San Miguel (7-2), and Converge (6-2) in the quarterfinals.

Trailing 104-87 with three minutes left, Rain or Shine pulled within 7 points on the back of a 10-0 run powered by 6 points from Rey Nambatac.

But NLEX import Wayne Selden stretched their lead to 9 points, 106-87, and Alas scored back-to-back short stabs that sealed the win for his side.

Selden posted 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as he came alive in the last two quarters after taking the backseat on offense in the first half, where he tallied just 5 points.

But even without Selden torching the nets as usual, the Road Warriors relied on local stars Alas and Don Trollano to open a lead as big as 29 points, 56-27, in the second quarter.

Alas erupted for 15 points in the first half, while Trollano scattered 12 of his 20 points in the first two periods and added 8 rebounds.

“We’re thankful we’re in the quarters. We just hope that we get a spot in the top four,” said NLEX head coach Frankie Lim, with the Road Warriors in prime position to clinch a twice-to-beat playoff bonus.

Mike Miranda, Clint Doliguez, and Kris Rosales chipped in 8 points each for NLEX.

The Elasto Painters leaned on Nambatac, who churned out 11 points in the third quarter, as they sliced their deficit to half, 66-80, going into the final frame.

However, Rain or Shine fell short of its fightback after playing with an all-Filipino roster in the entire second half, with import Greg Smith sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Smith played just 15 minutes and recorded 3 points on a 0-of-4 shooting from the field to go with 3 rebounds and 2 steals against 4 turnovers.

Nambatac wound up with 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Elasto Painters, who absorbed their second straight defeat and fell to 2-6.

Gabe Norwood netted 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals in the losing effort, while Nick Demusis contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The Scores

NLEX 110 – Alas 28, Selden Jr. 21, Trollano 20, Miranda 8, Goliguez 8, Rosales 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Nieto 6, Pascual 4.

Rain or Shine 99 – Nambatac 26, Norwood 13, Demusis 12, Santillan 8, Mamuyac 7, Ildefonso 7, Borboran 7, Caracut 5, Belga 4, Smith 3, Yap 3, Ponferrada 2, Asistio 0, Clarito 0.

Quarters: 33-13, 62-35, 80-66, 110-99.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

NLEX Road Warriors

Philippine basketball

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters