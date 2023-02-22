NorthPort winless no more with Bonnie Tan, topples Terrafirma

ACROSS THE BOARD. Robert Bolick finishes with all-around numbers for NorthPort.

NorthPort finally barges into the winning column after opening the conference with six straight losses to gift Bonnie Tan his first victory as head coach

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort breathed new life into its ill-fated PBA Governors’ Cup campaign by trouncing Terrafirma, 115-100, for its maiden win at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, February 22.

Robert Bolick and import Kevin Murphy showed the way as the Batang Pier finally barged into the winning column after opening the conference with six straight losses to gift Bonnie Tan his first victory as head coach.

Bolick finished with all-around numbers of 26 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals, while Murphy put up 28 points and 9 rebounds.

“Sigh of relief. I’m just happy we got the first win,” said Tan.

Rookie big man JM Calma turned in his finest performance of the conference for NorthPort with a near double-double of 18 points and 9 rebounds as he connived with Bolick and Murphy in their fourth-quarter breakaway.

Murphy and Calma scored 6 points each in the final salvo, while Bolick added 4 points to help keep the Dyip at bay after Terrafirma got within 82-88 early in the period.

Joshua Munzon played his best offensive game in a Batang Pier uniform as he churned out 17 points on a 5-of-10 shooting in his first meeting with his former team since Terrafirma traded him for Kevin Ferrer prior to the conference.

The win marked the long-awaited return of NorthPort veteran Arwind Santos, who last played in October after sustaining a knee injury.

Santos went scoreless in his comeback after seeing action for just 7:30 minutes.

Jordan Williams chalked up 25 points and 6 rebounds, while Juami Tiongson chimed in 18 points and 4 assists for the Dyip, who absorbed their fourth straight defeat and dropped to 2-6.

Eric Camson had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Scores

NorthPort 115 – Murphy 28, Bolick 26, Calma 18, Munzon 17, Tolentino 9, Taha 7, Chan 5, Zamar 4, Sumang 1, Caperal 0, Balagasay 0, Santos 0, Vigil 0, Ayaay 0, Salado 0.

Terrafirma 100 – J.Williams 25, Tiongson 18, Calvo 12, Camson 12, Gabayni 9, Cahilig 7, Ramos 7, Mina 3, Daquioag 3, Gomez de Liano 2, Alolino 2, Cabagnot 0, Grospe 0.

Quarters: 33-28, 61-47, 88-80, 115-100.

– Rappler.com