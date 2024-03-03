No-quit NorthPort outlasts Converge in OT for breakthrough win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG GAME. NorthPortu2019s Arvin Tolentino goes for a shot over Convergeu2019s Justin Arana in the PBA Philippine Cup.

NorthPort takes advantage of a careless Converge squad to complete a come-from-behind overtime win after trailing by 17 points early in the fourth quarter

MANILA, Philippines – It’s never over until it’s over for the NorthPort Batang Pier.

Down by 17 points with nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, NorthPort took advantage of a careless Converge FiberXers squad and eked out a 112-104 overtime escape for its first win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 3.

Arvin Tolentino showed the way for the Batang Pier with a near triple-double of 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists, while Joshua Munzon got the job done on both ends with 17 markers, 6 boards, 6 steals, and 2 blocks.

“The players did not give up,” said NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan of his wards.

“It was a collective effort on our team defense. We noticed that Converge doesn’t have a natural guard so we took advantage on the backcourt pressure.”

With Converge threatening to pull away with an 84-67 lead, courtesy of a Mike Nieto layup, NorthPort came alive and went on a fiery 14-0 blast to cut the deficit to just 3, 81-84, with 6:30 left to play.

The Batang Pier eventually stole the lead from the reckless FiberXers, 93-91, off a Cade Flores layup at the 2:18 mark of the final frame, before both teams exchanged buckets in the crucial stages of the ball game.

Tied at 96-all after a clutch three by Converge guard Alec Stockton, Tolentino then had a golden opportunity to win it all for NorthPort in the final possession of the fourth quarter, but the Batang Pier star couldn’t connect on his potential game-winning triple.

In overtime, NorthPort easily pulled away from Converge as the FiberXers kept missing their shots, leading to wide-open baskets in transition for the Batang Pier.

Will Navarro had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Flores put up his own version of a double-double of 14 markers and 14 boards for NorthPort.

Stockton paced Converge with 27 points, while Justin Arana tallied 25 markers, along with 8 turnovers in the sorry loss.

Overall, Converge tallied 31 turnovers – 15 coming in the fourth quarter alone.

The Batang Pier improved to a 1-1 slate, while the FiberXers fell to 0-2.

The Scores

NorthPort 112 – Tolentino 31, Munzon 17, Navarro 16, Flores 14, Yu 8, Bulanadi 8, Calma 7, Zamar 5, Paraiso 3, Adamos 2, Taha 1, Rosales 0, Lucero 0, Chan 0.

Converge 104 – Stockton 27, Arana 25, Santos 11, Nieto 6, Ambohot 6, Fornilos 5, Winston 5, Caralipio 4, Delos Santos 3, Melecio 3, Zaldivar 3, Vigan-Fleming 2, Maagdenberg 2, Balanza 2.

Quarters: 19-26, 42-53, 65-80, 96-96 (reg.), 112-104 (OT).

– Rappler.com