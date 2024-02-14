Rain or Shine receives 1st-round picks as PBA approves Nambatac trade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRIVE. Rey Nambatac in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2022-23 PBA Governors' Cup.

Rain or Shine lets go of Rey Nambatac as it acquires a pair of first-round picks from Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines – Rey Nambatac officially bid Rain or Shine goodbye on Wednesday, February 14, as the PBA approved his trade to Blackwater.

The Elasto Painters sent the shifty guard to the Bossing in exchange for first-round picks in 2024 and 2025, which were originally owned by TNT.

“We are grateful for the seven years he played for our team and continue to wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career,” Rain or Shine said in a statement.

Drafted seventh overall by the Elasto Painters in 2017, Nambatac played a prominent role in his earlier years with the franchise.

The former Letran standout averaged in double-figure scoring in three of his first five seasons with Rain or Shine, posting 13.5 points in 2021-2022 and 13.4 points in 2022-2023.

His numbers, though, dipped this season as he saw a major drop in his playing time following the emergence of the Elasto Painters’ other guards.

In the Commissioner’s Cup this season, Nambatac averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just 18 minutes of action – his lowest playing time in a conference since his rookie season.

“[Rain or Shine] will always have a place in my heart for the memories and battles we went through together for seven years,” Nambatac wrote on Facebook.

“Nothing but love and respect to the organization.”

At Blackwater, Nambatac joins a franchise looking to turn its fortunes around after another disappointing campaign.

The Bossing finished with a 1-10 record in the Commissioner’s Cup as they missed the playoffs for the third straight conference. – Rappler.com