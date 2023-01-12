Terrafirma’s Joshua Munzon, NorthPort’s Kevin Ferrer switch teams as PBA approves trade

TRADED. Joshua Munzon finds himself shipped by Terrafirma after just four conferences with the franchise.

Joshua Munzon becomes the latest top pick to part ways with Terrafirma as he joins NorthPort in exchange for Kevin Ferrer

MANILA, Philippines – Terrafirma has traded away another top pick.

The Dyip shipped Joshua Munzon to NorthPort in exchange for Kevin Ferrer through a deal approved by the PBA on Thursday, January 12.

Munzon got picked No. 1 overall by Terrafirma in 2021 and saw action for the franchise for four conferences, earning a spot in the PBA All-Rookie Team after averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists during his first year.

His averages dropped to 10.6 points on top of 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season as wins proved hard to come by for the Dyip.

Terrafirma won just 1 of its 23 games in two tournaments this season, missing the playoffs for the 14th straight conference.

Malonzo became the latest top pick to part ways with the Dyip.

Terrafirma dealt the No. 1 overall selection, which turned out to be Christian Standhardinger, to San Miguel in 2017 and traded 2018 top pick CJ Perez to the same team in 2021.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Adams, the No. 1 draftee in 2019, declined an extension offer from the Dyip in 2022 and pursued a career in the Japan B. League instead, signing with the Kagawa Five Arrows.

Terrafirma boosts its outside shooting with the addition of Ferrer, who averaged 9.4 points on a 36% clip from three-point range to go with 2.4 rebounds for the Batang Pier this season.

It will be the third PBA team for Ferrer, who started his professional career with Barangay Ginebra before he got traded to NorthPort. – Rappler.com