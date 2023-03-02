Carlos Yulo rediscovers form, advances to floor exercise final in Doha World Cup

Carlos Yulo redeems himself in Doha, Qatar after failing to make the floor exercise final in the first World Cup leg in Cottbus, Germany

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo has rediscovered his form in his pet event.

Back in his element, Yulo advanced to the floor exercise final of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Doha, Qatar with a superb performance on Wednesday, March 1 (Thursday, March 2, Manila time).

The pint-sized gymnast placed second in the qualification with 14.5 points as he redeemed himself after failing to make the cut in the event where he is a former world champion in the first World Cup leg in Cottbus, Germany.

He garnered just 13.4 points in Cottbus last week for 20th place in the floor exercise qualification, although he ended his campaign with a bronze medal in parallel bars.

But the 23-year-old bounced back in a big way in Doha as Yulo finished just behind reigning Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, who narrowly took the top spot with 14.6 points.

The two will duke it out for the gold medal in the final on Friday, with Yulo looking to best Dolgopyat just like he did when the Filipino edged the Israeli for the floor exercise world title in Stuttgart, Germany three years ago.

Other gymnasts who made the floor exercise final in Doha included Great Britain’s Luke Whitehouse, Japan’s Kazuki Minami and Takaaki Sugino, Sweden’s Kim Vanstrom, Turkey’s Adem Asil, and Spain’s Nicolau Mir.

Yulo also wound up as a reserve for the still rings final after landing at 11th in the qualification with 14.166 points.

Before the floor exercise final, Yulo will vie for final spots in the vault and parallel bars on Thursday, March 2 (Friday, March 3, Manila time). – Rappler.com