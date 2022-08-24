Obiena claims gold in Germany, bests Tokyo Olympics silver medalist

ANOTHER ONE. EJ Obiena kicks off a seven-event stretch on the right track.

EJ Obiena notches the qualifying standard for the World Athletics Championships in Hungary next year

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena added another gold medal to his growing collection after ruling the Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Germany on Tuesday, August 23 (Wednesday, August 24, Manila time).

The Filipino pole vault star leapt 5.81 meters as he bested 10 other competitors, including Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Chris Nilsen, to kick off a seven-event stretch on the right track.

Displaying his top form, Obiena surpassed his first three heights flawlessly before he faltered in his bid to reset his Asian record by a centimeter after registering three fouls at 5.95m.

Nilsen settled for second place with 5.71m, beating Australia’s Kurtis Marschall for the silver via the countback rule as he cleared the height in two attempts.

Aside from bagging the gold, Obiena also notched the qualifying standard for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“Great start for the second part of the season,” Obiena wrote on Facebook.

Other pole vaulters who participated included Germany’s Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and Oleg Zernikel, Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen, and USA’s Tray Oates.

Obiena has two more events scheduled for the week as he competes in the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on August 25 before he returns to Germany for the True Athletics Classics on August 28. – Rappler.com