EJ Obiena bags another gold, rules Orlen Cup in Poland anew

EJ Obiena reigns supreme in the Orlen Cup in Poland for the second straight year as he picks up his second gold medal of the indoor season

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena claimed his second gold in four tournaments to start the indoor season as he ruled the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland on Saturday, February 4 (Sunday, February 5, Manila time).

The Filipino pole vault star cleared 5.77 meters to top the Orlen Cup for the second straight year, besting former world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States for the top prize.

“Happy to take the win here today in Lodz. It was a difficult battle, both physically and mentally,” Obiena wrote on Instagram.

Kendricks, Poland’s Piotr Lisek, and Italy’s Claudio Michel Stecchi, who all hurdled 5.70m, skipped 5.77m only to fail at 5.82m.

With the gold in the bag, Obiena tried to reset his personal and national indoor records of 5.91m he equaled following his bronze-medal finish in the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden two days prior but to no avail.

Kendricks bagged silver after needing just one attempt in each of his first four heights, while Lisek edged Stecchi for the bronze via countback.

Obiena has been on a roll, taking home gold in the Perche en Or in Roubaix, France exactly a week ago and silver in the Internationales Springer-Meeting in Cottbus, Germany in his season-opening tournament.

The world No. 3 pole vaulter will stay in Poland to compete in the Copernicus Cup in Torun on Wednesday, February 8 (Thursday, February 9, Manila time). – Rappler.com