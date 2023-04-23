Obiena ‘miles ahead’ but Cole eyes podium finish in SEA Games debut

Rising pole vaulter Elijah Cole hopes to join EJ Obiena on the podium as the 25-year old Fil-Am aims for a solid debut in the SEA Games this May

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine pole vault star EJ Obiena may be the heavy favorite in the Southeast Asian Games next month, but rising Fil-Am Elijah Cole likewise targets a strong finish.

“I’m so hyped! The first time repping the Philippines across my chest is something I’ve always dreamed of,” Cole said.

Cole quickly made an impression when he bested home bet Hokett delos Santos for the pole vault gold in the Philippine Athletics Championships in Isabela last March.

But he knows he’s still quite far from challenging Obiena, who holds the Asian record of 5.94 meters.

“EJ is miles ahead of me, and right now I feel like it’s a fight for second place,” said the 25-year-old Cole, who holds a personal-best of 5.41m.

“But I hope to be on that podium with him. There’s some other vaulters from Thailand this year that jumped 5.61m recently, but I think I can compete with him and hopefully come out on top for second. But it will be sick to compete alongside EJ!”

Filipino identity

Cole’s mother hails from Nueva Ecija, while his grandmother from his father’s side traces her roots to Leyte.

As he represents the Philippines in the international stage, Cole said it would mean a lot to him and his family, who have raised him to be proud of his Filipino identity.

The Charlotte, North Carolina athlete also remains focused on building up his physical peak, noting that with more speed and a longer run, he can get on bigger poles and jump a lot higher.

“When the bar is up, and I’m called to jump, I remember I’m living my dream. I’m alive and well, thankful to be jumping another day,” said Cole.

“That thought makes me smile and I execute with everything I got. I hope to bring this mentality to the next level when I get the opportunity to represent the Philippines for the first time at SEA Games.”

Other Fil-Ams

As Cole focuses on the regional games, another Fil-Am remains unsure if she could see action in Cambodia even as the latest addition to the national team.

Lauren Hoffman, a 5-foot-5 hurdler whose family is from Navotas, said she has yet to obtain her Philippine passport.

“It should be coming in any day now. All I can do is wait while PATAFA (Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association) tries to help expedite it over here,” said Hoffman.

Coach Ed Lasquete, the 1992 Olympian who manages Hoffman under FilAm Sports, said they’re “woking on it.”

However, PATAFA secretary-general Edward Kho said the passport documents of some Fil-Am athletes like Hoffman, Angel Frank, and Danae Manibog are still being processed through the Department of Justice, admitting they might not make it in time for the competition, which is just a couple of weeks away.

“Hoping it comes before they leave for SEA Games next week,” said Hoffman. “It’s a dream of mine to compete there.”

The Duke Blue Devils alumna said her mother and grandmother, whom she regards as her biggest role models, instilled in her a strong sense of pride in her Filipino roots and taught her about the country’s traditions and culture.

“Nothing would bring me more joy than to compete for the Philippines,” said Hoffman. – Rappler.com