Carlos Yulo completes all-around 3-peat, leads PH to silver in team event

Carlos Yulo shows he is a cut above the rest in the men's individual all-around, while also towing the Philippines to a silver in the men's team event in the 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – With hardly any surprise, Carlos Yulo captured a third straight crown in the men’s individual all-around and also keyed a silver finish in the men’s team all-around in the Southeast Asian Games artistic gymnastics competition at the Olympic Stadium here on Monday, May 8.

Yulo, a world champion in vault and floor exercise, showed he is a cut above the rest in the individual all-around – an event he ruled four years ago in Manila and last year in Hanoi, Vietnam – as he posted a total of 84 points.

The 23-year-old shone in his pet events, scoring 15 points in vault and 14.95 points in parallel bars and also breached the 14-point mark in floor exercise (14.35) and still rings (14.15).

His lowest marks came in horizontal bar (12.9) and pommel horse (12.65).

With Yulo leading the way, the squad also composed of Juancho Miguel Besana, Ivan Cruz, Jan Gwynn Timbang, and Justine Ace de Leon netted the team all-around silver with a score of 305.25 points.

For the second straight year, Vietnam once again got the best of the Philippines with a golden total of 313 points.

The Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete in the past two SEA Games, Yulo can still snag more golds in two of the six apparatuses.

Unlike the previous SEA Games, host Cambodia set a limit in the sport where gymnasts are allowed to win just two apparatus golds. – Rappler.com