SEA Games
SEA Games
SEA Games 2023

Janry Ubas bags elusive SEA Games gold after eight-year wait

Delfin Dioquino
Janry Ubas bags elusive SEA Games gold after eight-year wait

CHAMP AT LAST. Janry Ubas celebrates after winning gold in the men's long jump.

Jeremy Lee/REUTERS

Janry Ubas finally ends a string of heartbreaks as the athletics team veteran captures the long jump gold

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – After an eight-year wait, Janry Ubas nailed his first-ever gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games as he ruled the men’s long jump at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on Tuesday, May 9.

Ubas leapt 7.85m to capture the gold, which had eluded him since he started representing the country in the SEA Games in 2015.

The 29-year-old suffered heartbreak after heartbreak in the long jump, where he settled for bronze in 2017 and a pair of silvers in 2019 and 2021.

But the pain from all his SEA Games woes has certainly been eased.

“I thought about giving up before but everything has changed. I want to train every day again,” said Ubas in Filipino.

Ubas’ title is the second for the Philippines in athletics after EJ Obiena claimed a third straight gold medal in men’s pole vault a day prior. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Athletics

Filipino athletes

Philippine sports

SEA Games