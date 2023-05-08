SEA Games
SEA Games
SEA Games 2023

EJ Obiena shrugs off heavy rain, long delay to claim 3rd straight SEA Games gold

Delfin Dioquino
EJ Obiena shrugs off heavy rain, long delay to claim 3rd straight SEA Games gold

ECSTATIC. EJ Obiena roars as he bags his third straight SEA Games gold in Cambodia.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS

EJ Obiena comes out triumphant despite a delay of over one hour caused by heavy rain as he defends his SEA Games men's pole vault crown

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Dark clouds hovered over the Morodok Techo National Stadium on a rainy Monday afternoon, May 8, but it was clear as day why EJ Obiena is the Asian pole vault king.

Obiena bucked heavy rain and gusty winds as he captured his third straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, shrugging off an improved field of foes in the event wherein he is practically untouchable in the region.

Breaking his own SEA Games marks of 5.46m he set last year in Vietnam, Obiena cleared 5.65m despite a rain delay of over one hour.

“This is tough. This is a different kind of challenge for sure,” he said.

EJ Obiena shrugs off heavy rain, long delay to claim 3rd straight SEA Games gold

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Athletics

EJ Obiena

Filipino athletes

Philippine sports

Pole vault

SEA Games