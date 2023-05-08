EJ Obiena shrugs off heavy rain, long delay to claim 3rd straight SEA Games gold

ECSTATIC. EJ Obiena roars as he bags his third straight SEA Games gold in Cambodia.

EJ Obiena comes out triumphant despite a delay of over one hour caused by heavy rain as he defends his SEA Games men's pole vault crown

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Dark clouds hovered over the Morodok Techo National Stadium on a rainy Monday afternoon, May 8, but it was clear as day why EJ Obiena is the Asian pole vault king.

Obiena bucked heavy rain and gusty winds as he captured his third straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, shrugging off an improved field of foes in the event wherein he is practically untouchable in the region.

Breaking his own SEA Games marks of 5.46m he set last year in Vietnam, Obiena cleared 5.65m despite a rain delay of over one hour.

“This is tough. This is a different kind of challenge for sure,” he said.

