Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa reveals pro offers are on table, set for decision soon

Adamson's King Falcon Jerom Lastimosa is set to decide on where his next basketball chapter will be written as professional league offers swarm to his lap

MANILA, Philippines – Jerom Lastimosa’s future in the UAAP hangs in the balance as Adamson’s King Falcon admitted he already has suitors at the professional level even with one collegiate playing year left.

Speaking after the Season 85 awarding ceremony, the deadshot playmaker says he is close to a decision.

“For now, there really isn’t one yet, but maybe next week I’ll decide if I’ll really leave the UAAP,” he said in Filipino after winning the PSBankable Player of the Season, a sponsored award given to the player with the most Player of the Game awards.

According to a source, the Jeonju KCC Aegis of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) are in the running for Lastimosa’s services – which would reunite him with fellow UAAP standouts like Rhenz Abando, SJ Belangel, and RJ Abarrrientos.

If ever Lastimosa has played his final UAAP game, he will cap his collegiate career a hero in the eyes of Adamson fans following an improbable run to the Final Four after dislocating his right foot.

Looking dead in the water after what seemed like a season-ending injury, the 24-year-old bit back the pain and led the Falcons back to Final Four contention, even resulting in two Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week citations.

Lastimosa capped his heroic stretch with a 22-point eruption to help eliminate the La Salle Green Archers in a fourth-seed playoff before quieting down in a season-ending blowout loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Wherever he lands next, Lastimosa will certainly be a valuable asset to any team’s offense, as he has proven time and again in what could be his final run in the UAAP. – Rappler.com