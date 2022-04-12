LOOK: Ateneo blue and La Salle green unite in a sea of pink for Leni Robredo

KAKAMPINKS. Fans of rivals Ateneo and La Salle show up united at the arena.

The fierce Ateneo-La Salle rivalry cools down as fans come out united in color and voice

MANILA, Philippines – Few things can blur the time-tested battle lines drawn between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the La Salle Green Archers.

But that famous rivalry cooled down on Tuesday, April 12, as fans united in color and voice to support the presidential campaign of Vice President Leni Robredo at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A few days before the first fan-attended Ateneo-La Salle bout in the pandemic kicked off, both schools urged fans to wear pink in support of the Vice President.

Although fans took some time to fill up the MOA Arena in the game’s first few minutes, the venue’s lower and upper boxes were eventually filled to capacity by halftime. (READ: Pink wave: 3rd-quarter Ateneo surge drowns La Salle anew)

Vice Presidential daughter Tricia Robredo even noticed the fans’ united chants for her mother, and showed her appreciation with a retweet with heart emojis.

UAAP | 4Q:



Ateneo and La Salle fans unite again, this time for a "Leni-Kiko" chant.#UAAPSeason84 pic.twitter.com/hDskJbO82o — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) April 12, 2022

UAAP Season 84 media team

