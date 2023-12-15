Desire to finish college keeps MVP Kevin Quiambao at La Salle

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COOL. Kevin Quiambao in action for the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals.

Kevin Quiambao will suit up for La Salle next season as the Green Archers take a crack at a back-to-back UAAP championships

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP title done, La Salle degree next.

Kevin Quiambao says his desire to finish college played a key factor in his decision to return for the Green Archers next year after getting the job done for the school by leading La Salle to the Season 86 championship.

Pursuing a professional career overseas seemed imminent for Quiambao following his superb Season 86 campaign, which saw him become the first local to earn MVP honors since Kiefer Ravena went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

The do-it-all forward also claimed the Finals MVP plum, further cementing his status as a La Salle great even in just his sophomore season.

But Quiambao allayed fans’ fears of him leaving the Green Archers when he announced on Wednesday, December 13, that he plans to come back for a third collegiate year.

“I really love the DLSU community and I really want to finish my studies at DLSU,” said Quiambao in Filipino during a media roundtable organized by Adidas Philippines in Makati on Friday.

“Since I got here at La Salle, I’ve wanted my stay to be for long term. I want to finish my studies.”

Losing Quiambao would have been a gut punch for the Green Archers as they go into their title repeat bid next season without several of their key players.

Mythical Five member Evan Nelle and gutsy guard Mark Nonoy have exhausted their years of eligibility alongside Francis Escandor, Ben Phillips, and Joaqui Manuel.

Quiambao said steering La Salle to its first UAAP crown since 2016 – and beating the fancied UP Fighting Maroons in a winner-take-all clash no less – gave him more to look forward to.

“I’m thinking about the bigger picture for next year – seeing how hard these guys work and the band of brothers we formed. It feels good to come to this decision because this is for all of us,” said Quiambao.

Quiambao, though, knows defending a championship is easier said than done, acknowledging that the Green Archers have a big target on their backs.

“From hunters, we’re now the ones being hunted,” he said. – Rappler.com