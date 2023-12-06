MVP Kevin Quiambao plans Japan trip to mull next career move

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP. Kevin Quiambao in action for the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals.

Kevin Quiambao takes a well-deserved rest after guiding La Salle to its first UAAP men's basketball title since 2016, picking up the season and Finals MVP honors along the way

MANILA, Philippines – It remains uncertain whether Kevin Quiambao will return for the La Salle Green Archers’ title defense next UAAP season.

Quiambao is set for a vacation in Japan as he mulls his next career move after guiding the Green Archers to their first UAAP men’s basketball crown since 2016, picking up the Season 86 and Finals MVP honors along the way.

Saving the best for last, the sophomore forward put up 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks for La Salle in its gritty 73-69 win over the fancied UP Fighting Maroons in the do-or-die Game 3 on Wednesday, December 6.

“For now, I’ll just rest. And then these next few weeks, you’ll know what the future will look like for me,” said Quiambao in Filipino.

The do-it-all star for sure has put foreign teams on notice following his remarkable season.

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.9 steals in the elimination round to earn the MVP honors, becoming the first local player to win the award since Ateneo great Kiefer Ravena bagged it in 2015.

In the finals, Quiambao got held to just 20 points combined in the first two games before his Game 3 explosion as he finished the series with 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds on top of 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks to win Finals MVP.

Players leaving the UAAP even before they exhausted their years of eligibility to jump to the professional ranks is not unusual, just like the case of Carl Tamayo, who joined the Japan B. League after just two seasons with UP.

But Quiambao refused to go into detail about the possibility of turning pro.

“I cannot talk about it now,” said Quiambao when asked about offers from professional teams. “For now, I’ll go on a vacation in Japan. Just for vacation.”

Although his future with the Archers remains in the balance, one thing is for sure: Quiambao has secured his place in the storied La Salle lore. – Rappler.com