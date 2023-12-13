Run it back: La Salle secures Kevin Quiambao return after MVP, title win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

La Salle quickly launches itself to championship contention again as MVP Kevin Quiambao vows to return, saying playing for La Salle has been ‘one of the greatest blessings’

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao is gearing up for La Salle‘s title defense as he announced his commitment for Season 87 on Wednesday, December 13.

The 22-year-old star, fresh off a three-game title conquest of UP and winning Finals MVP, announced his intention to return for his third collegiate season on Instagram, saying playing for La Salle has been “one of the greatest blessings” of his young life.

“After constantly consulting my family and friends, we’re excited to run it back and try to make it [back-to-back]!” he wrote.

Quiambao, after cruising to win the first local season MVP award since Kiefer Ravena in 2015, had been the subject of a possible jump to the pro leagues and striking while the proverbial iron is hot.

The former NU high school standout even referenced the move in his championship press conference, saying he will go to Japan, before comically pausing and saying it’s only for a vacation.

Numerous young stars like him have already made the jump after not exhausting their available playing years, including SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, and his former NU teammate Carl Tamayo, just to name a few.

With Quiambao’s return secured, La Salle immediately launches itself to Season 87 championship contention, armed with other possible returning key cogs like Michael Phillips, Jonnel Policarpio, and Joshua David. – Rappler.com