LIVE UPDATES: UP vs Ateneo, UAAP Season 86 Final Four – November 25

The Battle of Katipunan rivalry continues as the top-seeded UP Fighting Maroons and the fourth-ranked Ateneo Blue Eagles collide in the UAAP Season 86 Final Four

MANILA, Philippines – After facing off in the finals in the past two seasons, the UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles continue their Battle of Katipunan rivalry – this time in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, November 25, at the Araneta Coliseum.

UP, equipped with a twice-to-beat Final Four bonus, is coming off a resounding 79-57 win over the NU Bulldogs last Sunday, November 19, to lock the No. 1 seed, while Ateneo is fresh from its own 22-point demolition of the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 70-48, last Wednesday, November 22, to secure the fourth and final playoff spot.

This highly anticipated showdown between the Fighting Maroons and the Blue Eagles will be their 13th matchup in three seasons as both their Seasons 84 and 85 finals series extended into a winner-take-all Game 3.

UP ended its 36-year title drought and bagged the Season 84 crown, thanks to JD Cagulangan’s historic game-winning triple in overtime, while Ateneo exacted revenge in Season 85 for its fourth championship in five seasons.

Interestingly, UP and Ateneo have also split their season series this year, with the Blue Eagles winning their first round matchup in overtime, 99-89, and the Fighting Maroons getting their payback in round two, 65-60.

Look for the usual suspects CJ Cansino, Malick Diouf, Francis Lopez, and Harold Alarcon to lead the charge for the Fighting Maroons as they look to dispatch the Blue Eagles in just one game and advance to the finals for the third straight season.

Meanwhile, count on Final Four first-timers Jared Brown, Mason Amos, and Joseph Obasa, as well as sophomore big man Kai Ballungay, to step up to the plate and not falter under the bright lights as the Blue Eagles aim to live another day and force a do-or-die Game 2.

The Blue Eagles will be up for a huge challenge as they will play without a twice-to-beat playoff advantage for the first time in seven seasons under their head coach Tab Baldwin.

Game time is 2 pm. – Rappler.com