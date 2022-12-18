LIVE UPDATES: UP vs Ateneo, UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball finals Game 3 – December 19

Bogged down with an untimely ACL injury to key cog Zavier Lucero, UP now faces an uphill climb in its men's basketball title retention bid in a do-or-die finals Game 3, while Ateneo goes for the kill after forcing the deciding game

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight season in the same year, the UP Fighting Maroons and Ateneo Blue Eagles gear up for a do-or-die Game 3 in the finals to cap off a thrilling UAAP Season 85 run at 6 pm on Monday, December 19, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Now missing star forward Zavier Lucero due to an untimely left ACL injury, the defending champions suddenly face an uphill climb to defend their historic title with a thinned-out, but still talented frontcourt of MVP Malick Diouf, two-time Mythical Five member Carl Tamayo, and bruiser Henry Galinato.

The Maroons, however, are still not short on perimeter threats as the likes of James Spencer, Terrence Fortea, Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano, and Finals MVP candidate JD Cagulangan are fully healthy and ready to come out guns blazing like always.

Meanwhile, the redemption-seeking Blue Eagles remain loaded from top to bottom with a veteran core of former MVP Ange Kouame, gunner BJ Andrade, and Season 85 Mythical Five member Dave Ildefonso.

Inspired by a timely visit from former Ateneo standouts like Gian Mamuyac and the Nieto twins Matt and Mike, this year’s batch of up-and-comers like Kai Ballungay, Chris Koon, Joshua Lazaro, and Gab Gomez are likewise fired up for one last stand in the hopes of regaining lost glory for the blue and white.

Will UP buck its untimely injury woes to still complete its unique back-to-back title bid, or will Ateneo take advantage of a weakened foe – as it should – and complete its comeback campaign to the top?

– Rappler.com