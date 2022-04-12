Adamson stuns FEU to snap 5-game skid

REDEMPTION. Jerom Lastimosa and the Adamson Falcons put an end to their string of heartbreaks.

Matt Erolon delivers the game-winning three-pointer as the Adamson Falcons finally return to the win column by avenging their heartbreaking loss to the FEU Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons halted their five-game losing skid with a nail-biting 64-63 escape against the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, April 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Matt Erolon sank a wide-open corner triple off an assist by Jerom Lastimosa with just 3 seconds left to give Adamson the much-needed victory.

Lastimosa led the way for the Soaring Falcons with 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Cedrick Manzano added 14 points as Adamson avenged its one-point loss to FEU just five days ago.

With the win, Adamson finally moved up to 2-6 in the team standings, while FEU, which absorbed its second straight loss, slipped further to 3-5.

Coming off a series of heartbreaking losses, Adamson came out firing from the get-go and led FEU by as many as 14 points, 31-17, with 6:57 to play in the second quarter.

Adamson, however, failed to take care of its double-digit advantage as FEU managed to steal the lead, 46-45, with under three minutes left in the third period,

It was a back-and-forth battle between both teams all throughout the fourth and final frame and with the Soaring Falcons ahead by 1, 61-60, LJay Gonzales delivered three straight points for the Tamaraws to put them up by 2, 62-61, with just 10 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for FEU, Erolon converted on the cold-blooded game-winning three-pointer in the next possession, before Manzano put the finishing touches in the following play with a steal on Emman Ojuola.

Gonzales paced the Tamaraws with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Abarrientos chipped in 15 markers.

Ojuola, meanwhile, recorded another monster double-double of 13 points and 17 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Soaring Falcons will go up against the NU Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 pm, while the Tamaraws will go toe-to-toe with the UP Fighting Maroons on the same day at 10 am.

The Scores

Adamson 64 – Lastimosa 17, Manzano 14, Peromingan 9, Zaldivar 6, Sabandal 5, Erolon 5, Yerro 2, Barassi 2, Hanapi 2, Colonia 2, Magbuhos 0, Maata 0.

FEU 63 – Gonzales 20, Abarrientos 15, Ojuola 13, Torres 8, Tempra 5, Bienes 2, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Sajonia 0, Celzo 0, Sandagon 0.

Quarters: 21-12, 38-34, 50-50, 64-63.

– Rappler.com