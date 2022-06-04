UST guns for men’s beach volleyball title 3-peat, faces NU in UAAP finals

SAND KINGS. Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga tow UST to the UAAP men's beach volleyball finals against NU.

UST looks to hike its UAAP league-high men's beach volleyball title count to seven as Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga face three-time champion NU in the finals

MANILA, Philippines – UST and NU conquered their Final Four foes to advance to the UAAP Season 84 men’s beach volleyball championship on Saturday, June 4, at Sands By The Bay near the Mall of Asia.

The Tiger Spikers’ Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga bested De La Salle’s Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao anew, 21-9, 21-10, to move closer to clinching their third straight crown.

UST also defeated its Taft counterpart on the last day of eliminations on Friday, June 3.

Unlike in their first meeting, where the Bulldogs needed three sets to prevail, James Buytrago and Pol Salvador made short work of UP’s Louis Gamban and Dan Nicolas, 21-12, 21-15. NU clinched its first Finals berth since 2017.

Buytrago is looking forward to facing good pal and national teammate Requinton in the big dance.

“Tomorrow, we will play all out,” Buytrago said in Filipino. “Jaron and I both had great preparations, and we’re both national team members. You’ll see great confidence and dedication from us tomorrow.”

The last time the two teams met on the league’s biggest stage was in 2017, when the Bulldogs, powered by Bryan Bagunas and James Natividad, topped the Tigers’ duo of KR Guzman and Krung Arbasto for their fourth crown.

UST and NU, the most successful programs in men’s beach volleyball with a combined nine championships, go for all the marbles at 10 am on Sunday, June 5. The Tigers, who lost to the Bulldogs in three sets in the season opener on May 27, have the most number of titles, with six.

The Green Spikers and the Fighting Maroons dispute third place at 9 am. – Rappler.com