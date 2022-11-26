UAAP
Night, night: Remogat-led UE deals heavy dent to La Salle Final Four bid

MANILA, Philippines – The also-ran UE Red Warriors dealt the La Salle Green Archers a massive blow to their UAAP Season 85 Final Four bid with an 80-72 overtime stunner at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, November 26.

Spitfire rookie Rey Remogat reset his career-high with 24 points, 20 coming in the second half alone, with a 4-of-12 clip from three, ending with a huge triple and a Steph Curry “night, night” taunt with 46.1 seconds left in the extra period to give UE a 78-72 lead.

Per UAAP statistician Pong Ducanes, Remogat only had 14 points in his first 12 games before dropping 45 in his last two – including a 21-point bomb in the Warriors’ overtime loss to Ateneo last Wednesday.

Luis Villegas ended his UAAP career with a near triple-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists to help end UE’s promising season with a 5-9 record.

Mark Nonoy paced La Salle’s shocking loss with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, while Evan Nelle scattered 8 points, 7 boards, 5 dimes, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Kevin Quiambao lagged to just 7 points on 3-of-11 shooting with 5 turnovers, but nonetheless salvaged his line with 11 boards and 4 assists as La Salle fell one game behind fourth-ranked Adamson (7-6) with a 6-7 slate.

The Green Archers – who no longer have their Final Four fate in their hands – must now win against UST on Wednesday, November 30, 2 pm, and hope that the Soaring Falcons drop their 4 pm assignment against twice-to-beat-seeking Ateneo (9-3).

The Scores

UE 80 – Remogat 24, K. Paranada 13, Stevens 12, Villegas 10, N. Paranada 6, Gilbuena 5, Pagsanjan 4, Sawat 4, Payawal 2, Tulabut 0, Alcantara 0.

La Salle 72 – Nonoy 14, Austria 10, Nwankwo 10, Nelle 8, Cortez 8, Macalalag 8, Quiambao 7, B. Phillips 4, Estacio 3, Abadam 0, Winston 0.

Quarters: 16-27, 36-33, 50-51, 68-68 (reg.), 80-72 (OT).

– Rappler.com

