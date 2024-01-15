Goldwin Monteverde signs 5-year extension to coach UP Fighting Maroons

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MENTOR. Head coach Goldwin Monteverde of the UP Fighting Maroons during the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Goldwin Monteverde inks a fresh deal with the UP Fighting Maroons following a successful run in his first three years at the helm

MANILA, Philippines – UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde will be in charge of the Fighting Maroons for the long haul.

The multi-titled tactician inked a five-year extension with the Maroons following a successful run in his first three years at the helm, the team announced on Monday, January 15.

“UP MBT (men’s basketball team) management is committed to establishing continuity in the program to ensure the winning culture developed under Coach Gold is sustained,” said UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol.

A two-time UAAP juniors champion when he coached the NU Bullpups, Monteverde steered UP to its first league crown in 36 years when it edged Ateneo for the Season 84 title in 2022.

The Maroons reached the UAAP finals for three straight seasons with Monteverde calling the shots, just falling short of the Season 86 championship after succumbing to La Salle in December.

“His conduct and demeanor on and off the court has been exemplary and this is the kind of mentorship we believe our players can benefit from,” said UP team manager Agaton Uvero.

Monteverde faces the daunting task of extending the Maroons’ dominance following the exit of Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf and team captain CJ Cansino.

UP also lost prized recruit Jared Bahay, who turned back on his commitment to play for the Maroons.

Expected to show the way for UP in Season 87 this year are the likes of Francis Lopez, JD Cagulangan, Harold Alarcon, and Gerry Abadiano. – Rappler.com