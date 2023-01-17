Jack Santiago extends with UE, looks to build on newfound Red Warriors momentum

UE Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago is inking a new two-year contract after helping lead the men's basketball team to their best UAAP record since 2015's Season 78

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East is giving men’s basketball head coach Jack Santiago a fresh two-year contract as the Red Warriors look to build upon their success in Season 85, as confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, January 17.

Santiago, the former lieutenant of multi-titled mentor Franz Pumaren, plans to sign a new contract with UE after his first deal with the university expired last Sunday, January 15.

“Aside from last season’s showing, I think we deserve to improve more, especially now that we are the hosts. It will be a good challenge for us this coming Season 86,” he said.

UE’s 5-9 display in Season 85, which included two impressive victories against La Salle, was the program’s best standing in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament since the 2015 team of Season 78 finished with a 6-8 record.

The Red Warriors had a shot at making the recent Final Four before a string of late-season losses eliminated them from contention.

Santiago said he is “looking for at least two Fil-Ams ready to play right now” but opted not to give their names due to ongoing discussions.

He also sees the Red Warriors elevating a maximum of two players from their Team B, which is currently competing in the Pinoy Liga Cup.

Santiago feels an improvement in paint production and rebounding can help UE win more games in Season 86, which would aid the team in their goal of making it back to the Final Four. – Rappler.com