Champion coaches Sauler, Martin join Jarencio for UST revamp

MORE WEAPONS. The UST coaching staff, including new additions Juno Sauler (third from left) and Peter Martin (second from right), pose for a photo

Pido Jarencio further adds brainpower to his coaching staff with fellow champions Juno Sauler and Peter Martin ahead of a big UAAP Season 87 men's basketball campaign

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers continue to shore up their revamp ahead of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, as head coach Pido Jarencio took in fellow champions Juno Sauler and Peter Martin as his sideline assistants, the team announced on Thursday, January 11.

Jarencio, who helped push the now-languishing Tigers to their last men’s basketball title in 2006, will now share brainpower with Sauler, the architect of the Jeron Teng-led La Salle Green Archers champion squad in 2013.

In his time away from the UAAP, Sauler has also held assistant coaching gigs in the PBA with title-winning ball clubs Ginebra and, currently, Magnolia.

Martin, meanwhile, had been a key fixture in the San Miguel Beermen’s dynastic run in the PBA under former head coach Leo Austria.

“These guys helping us are both winners, and we’re glad that they will teach a lot to the kids buying into the winning culture we’re trying to build,” Jarencio said in Filipino in a statement.

Along with the two new additions, Jarencio now has no shortage of help on the sidelines as the likes of Japs Cuan, Jeric Fortuna, and team consultant Bonnie Tan are still on board, in the hopes that UST will improve from its sorry 2-12 record and a two-year long, 19-game skid in Season 86.

The improved coaching staff will have plenty of weapons to work with come Season 87, as the Tigers will unleash the likes of Kyle Paranada, Rhayyan Amsali, James Una, and the controversial Forthsky Padrigao alongside team leaders Nic Cabañero and Migs Pangilinan. – Rappler.com