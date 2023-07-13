Former UE star Kyle Paranada jumps to UST, 3 other Fil-Ams commit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THE FUTURE. Latest UST recruits (from left) Ashon Andrews, Geremy Robinson Jr., Leland Estacio, and Kyle Paranada in their new Tigers threads.

The UST Tigers beef up with former UE main gunner Kyle Paranada and Fil-Ams Ashon Andrews, Geremy Robinson Jr., and Leland Estacio

MANILA, Philippines – The rebuilding UST Growling Tigers hauled in more recruits, even netting UAAP standout Kyle Paranada as their biggest catch.

Paranada, one of the main gunners of the UE Red Warriors, moved to España after a stellar run in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament last season.

Filipino-Americans Ashon Andrews, Geremy Robinson Jr., and Leland Estacio will also suit up for the Tigers, who finished at the tail end last year with a woeful 1-13 record.

“Preparation natin ito para sa hinaharap at masaya tayo na sasamahan tayo ng mga batang ito,” said UST coach Pido Jarencio. “Ebidensya ito na naniniwala sila sa sistema at programa na ginagawa natin dito sa UST.”

(This is our preparation for the future and we’re happy to have these kids join us. It’s evidence that they believe in our system and program here in UST.)

Jarencio, who steered the Tigers to their last UAAP championship in 2006, returned last February as UST tries to revive its men’s basketball program.

All four players will serve residency before seeing action in UAAP Season 87 next year.

Paranada averaged 11.64 points, 4.21 assists, 2.86 rebounds, and 1.64 steals in 23 minutes for the Red Warriors last season.

The fearless 5-foot-9 guard will have two more years to play for the Tigers.

Andrews, on the other hand, is hungry for an opportunity after only appearing in three games for the UP Fighting Maroons and largely seeing action in the preseason leagues.

The uber-athletic 6-foot-4 high-flyer can still play for three years in UST.

Robinson Jr. is the son of former PBA import Geremy Robinson who last saw action for Air21 in 2011.

Standing at 6-foot-2, the younger Robinson still has four years of eligibility after being listed as a reserve for La Salle last season.

Estacio averaged 3.6 points on 40% shooting from three and 1.6 boards in 11.8 minutes in his sophomore year for West Valley College in Saratoga, California.

The 6-foot-2 guard still has two playing years of eligibility.

Jarencio said he isn’t wasting time immersing them to the squad.

“Kasama na sila sa team at mas maganda na ngayon pa lang, maintindihan na nila yung sistema na ginagawa namin para pag puwede na silang lumaro, handang-handa na sila,” he said.

(They’re already joining the team, it’s better that this early they already understand the system that we’re doing so they’re ready as soon as they can play.)

Just recently, UST hired San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua as the school’s new special assistant to the rector for sports, and subsequently gained the commitment of Petron as the Growling Tigers’ main backer. – Rappler.com