Kean Baclaan bids NU Bulldogs goodbye

MANILA, Philippines – Combo guard Kean Baclaan has bid the NU Bulldogs farewell after two seasons, a source with personal knowledge of the situation confirmed to Rappler on Friday, January 5.

Baclaan is set to play for his third collegiate team since 2022, playing momentarily with the UST Growling Tigers during the men’s basketball offseason before transferring to National University.

The source also clarified that the guard has not talked to any school yet regarding his transfer, although there is strong speculation that he is headed to reigning UAAP champion De La Salle.

If his transfer to Taft pushes through, the Green Archers will still have a huge void at point guard as Baclaan still needs to redshirt for UAAP Season 87 to serve his one-year residency.

The 21-year-old played high school ball at La Salle Zobel before committing to the UST program.

Baclaan could be reunited with UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao, whom he grew up with as childhood friends in their hometown of Muntinlupa.

Quiambao, on his X (formerly Twitter) account, has tweeted and retweeted posts alluding to the reunion.

During his sophomore season under coach Jeff Napa, the streaky point guard emerged as the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.7 markers, which went along with 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 turnovers.

The Bulldogs were ousted from the playoff picture by La Salle, 97-73, in the UAAP Final Four. – Rappler.com