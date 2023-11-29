Quiambao, La Salle driven out of comfort zone in blowout Game 1 loss to UP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOUGH NIGHT. La Salle's Kevin Quiambao goes for a shot against UP's Francis Lopez in Game 1 of the UAAP finals.

La Salle stalwart Kevin Quiambao admits the Green Archers got surprised by the ‘different looks’ the UP Fighting Maroons threw at them in the UAAP finals series opener

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle superstar Kevin Quiambao took full responsibility after a subpar showing in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finals.

Quiambao, who averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and set to become the first local Most Valuable Player since Kiefer Ravena in 2015, was held to a mere 11 points and 6 rebounds against the UP Fighting Maroons.

The blowout loss, 97-67, also snapped the Green Archers’ nine-game winning streak on Wednesday, November 29, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“For me, I was surprised with the different looks [UP] gave and I wasn’t able to adjust quickly, and it was my fault since I am one of the team’s leaders,” Quiambao said after the game.

“I need to adjust and move on from this game,” he added.

La Salle was driven out of its comfort zone by the three-time consecutive finalists as the Archers coughed up the ball 18 times, which led to 24 points for the Maroons.

The league’s most accurate three-point shooting team at 31%, La Salle was smothered to just 8.7% on a 2-of-23 shooting clip.

UP also outrebounded La Salle, 55-45, in the rout that pushed the Maroons within a win of winning their second title in three seasons.

UAAP FINALS G1 | WATCH:



After a topsy-turvy first half, La Salle faded away late in the second quarter and trailed by as many as 30 in the most lopsided Game 1 of the UAAP finals since 1994.

“I think I didn’t see the resiliency of the team throughout the game, and we need to work a lot more, especially myself since the team depends on me, so I need to focus on what I need to improve on,” said Quiambao.

“For us, the mindset needs to be changed, our approach… so this coming Game 2, expect a different Kevin Quiambao.” — Rappler.com