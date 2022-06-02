PERFECT. The NU Lady Bulldogs stretch their unbeaten streak in UAAP women's 3x3 basketball history to 16 games.

NU looks primed to win a third straight UAAP women's 3x3 basketball title, while UP and La Salle emerge as the top contenders in men's action

MANILA, Philippines – NU kept its perfect record in UAAP women’s 3×3 basketball history intact after going 4-0 in Day 1 of the Season 84 tournament at the Calatagan South Beach in Batangas on Thursday, June 2.

Bucking the sweltering heat in Batangas, the Lady Bulldogs toppled UST (13-9), FEU (15-5), UP (21-14), and Adamson (21-10) to stretch their 3×3 winning streak to 16 games dating back to Season 80.

“This is an intro to 5-on-5, we’re also undefeated in 3×3 so we have to keep that momentum going because that’s what leads to 5-on-5,” said NU star Camille Clarin. “The heat is a killer. A lot of us are struggling right now.”

“We’re just really fighting the heat. That’s our biggest enemy.”

In men’s play, UP and La Salle bounced back from their respective tournament-opening losses to emerge on top of the seven-team field with identical 3-1 cards.

The newly crowned 5-on-5 kings, the Fighting Maroons fell to NU (15-17) before they redeemed themselves with narrow wins over FEU (20-18), UST (21-16), and Adamson (15-13).

“For us four players who were not used much in 5-on-5, winning this championship is important for our exposure and experience,” said UP guard Gerry Abadiano, who represented the country in the 2019 FIBA 3×3 U18 Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the Green Archers bowed to Adamson (12-18) but rebounded with victories over Ateneo (15-10), FEU (22-9), and NU (19-18) to tie the Fighting Maroons at the top.

Defending men’s 3×3 champion Blue Eagles, Growling Tigers, Bulldogs, and Soaring Falcons figured in a four-way logjam for third place with the same 2-2 records.

The only team to go winless after the opening day, the Tamaraws sit at last place with a 0-4 slate.

Back in women’s action, the Fighting Maroons ended Day 1 with a 3-1 record followed by the Blue Eagles and the Growling Tigresses, who are tied at third place with 2-2 cards.

The Lady Tamaraws, Lady Falcons, and Lady Archers enter the final day in a tight race for the last Final Four berth with identical 1-3 slates.

UE did not participate in both the men’s and women’s divisions. – Rappler.com