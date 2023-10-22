Optimistic Cabañero, Manaytay see more wins as UST halts record skid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SIZING UP. Nic Cabañero in action for the UST Growling Tigers in UAAP Season 86.

The UST Growling Tigers crack the winning code after losing 19 straight games – their longest skid in school history

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers’ breakthrough win in UAAP Season 86 brings along hope that they can do it again.

Stars Nic Cabañero and Christian Manaytay feel optimistic and see a better showing after the Tigers ended a school record 19-game losing streak with a 68-62 win over the FEU Tamaraws to end the first round on Sunday, October 22.

“It has been a long time coming. I’m overwhelmed,” said Manaytay, who produced 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals as UST notched its first victory since October 2022.

“This will uplift us. This will boost our confidence for our upcoming games.”

Losers of 13 straight games to end Season 85, the Tigers stretched their skid to a full season worth of games after opening Season 86 with a 10-point loss to UE.

A heartbreaking overtime defeat to Adamson followed, before UST suffered a string of blowout losses at the hands of La Salle, NU, UP, and Ateneo by an average of 22.8 points.

That dry spell, though, finally came to an end as the Tigers stymied a Tamaraws side that came off back-to-back wins over the Soaring Falcons and the Blue Eagles, thanks to another solid performance from Cabañero.

Dominating the first three quarters, Cabañero finished with a game-high 23 points on top of 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

But Cabañero said the team is far from satisfied.

“We’re going to work tomorrow again. We’ll see what adjustments we’re going to make and we’ll continue to show our pride, heart, and fight,” said Cabañero.

Still at eighth and last place with a 1-6 record, UST aims to climb the standings as the second round opens on Wednesday, October 25. – Rappler.com