The UAAP announces the return of four events - beach volleyball, 3x3 basketball, poomsae, and chess - as Season 84 heads to its final stages this June

MANILA, Philippines – The first UAAP pandemic season heads to the homestretch with four more events slated in the midst of the Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament, namely men’s beach volleyball, men’s 3×3 basketball, poomsae, and chess.

Men’s beach volleyball is first up on the schedule starting this Friday, May 27 at the Mall of Asia Sands by the Bay with a six-game schedule starting 9 am. Unlike indoor volleyball, however, this tournament will only last for two weeks and six game days, ending with the finals on Sunday, June 5.

Sandwiched in the beach volleyball schedule is the poomsae tournament, which will be held on Tuesday, May 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, the men’s 3×3 basketball tournament will be held at the Calatagan South Beach in Batangas from June 1 to 3. Chess is also slated to start on June 1 and will run until June 5 at the FEU campus in Manila.

All in all, the UAAP Season 84 will wrap up with seven sports and will still have a general champion. Despite the truncated Season 82 from 2019-2020, UST was still awarded the overall title and is now gunning for its fifth straight title dating back to Season 79.

