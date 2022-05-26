Eya Laure, UST hack out 5-set comeback over Adamson

Down two sets, the UST Golden Tigresses roar back behind Eya Laure to dispatch the Adamson Lady Falcons in a five-set thriller

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas fought back from an early two-set deficit to stop Adamson, 24-26, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-12, at the start of the second round of the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday, May 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure, the UAAP’s leading scorer after the first round, dropped 21 big points to go along with 13 excellent receptions to help the Golden Tigresses clinch their third consecutive win while also keeping their hold of the second spot with a 6-3 record.

“Nakakapagod eh, we win in a hard way, at least ang bottom line is a win is a win regardless of how many sets,” said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes.

“Ang learning namin is ‘di kami bumibitaw. ‘Di natatapos ng dalawang sets pero talaga hands up ako sa Adamson talagang ang hirap kalaban, hindi ka puwedeng nagpapabaya otherwise kakainin ka nang buhay.”

(It’s tiring, we win in a hard way. At least the bottom line is we win regardless of how many sets. Our learning is we didn’t let go. It wasn’t over after two sets, but hands up to Adamson, they’re really a tough opponent. You can’t be careless, otherwise they’ll eat you alive.)

With UST trailing by one in the final set, 11-12, Kecelyn Galdones blocked Adamson’s Lorene Toring’s quick attempt to knot the score at 12-all.

Adamson’s Kate Santiago then failed to get the ball over as UST went for the jugular with an Eya Laure block on May Ann Nuique and a Galdones ace.

UST’s supporting cast showed up to support Laure with Camille Victoria pouring 16 points off 13 attacks and 3 blocks. Ysa Jimenez also finished in double-digits with 13 points while Ypril Tapia and Galdones added 7 markers each.

Janel Delerio manned the floor for the Golden Tigresses with 11 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions while Bernadette Pepito got 12 excellent digs.



In their first-round match-up last May 17, UST also came out on top in a hard-fought, five-set win 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9.

The Lady Falcons went on a 9-1 blast to erase a six-point deficit and take the opening set for the early 1-0 lead.

Adamson then took the second set with ease before the Golden Tigresses snagged the next two to send the game to a fifth set.

Trisha Genesis delivered 23 points highlighted by 18 attacks for Adamson while Santiago and Nuique added 18 and 16 points, respectively, as the Lady Falcons dropped to a 4-4 slate.



Lucille Almonte played libero for the first time this season, tallying 14 excellent receptions.

A total of five players finished in double digits for the Lady Falcons with Rizza Cruz and Toring adding 14 and 12 points, respectively.

UST will take on UP on Saturday at 12:30 pm while Adamson will look to bounce back against UE earlier that day at 10 am. – Rappler.com