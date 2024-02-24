‘No days off’ pay off for Yude, Adamson in breakthrough win over Almadro’s UP 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines — After steering the Adamson Baby Falcons to a perfect run for their first UAAP girls’ volleyball crown, JP Yude knows that coaching in the collegiate ranks will be an altogether different challenge.

But thankfully, Yude didn’t have to wait too long for a breakthrough win in women’s action as his Lady Falcons downed the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26, on Saturday, February 24, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Yude took down a seasoned coach in UP’s Oliver Almadro, who has UAAP championships under his belt after mentoring the Ateneo Blue Eagles men’s and women’s volleyball squads.

“By the grace of God, I think I’m doing great. No days off but at least, I could develop my skills as a coach, growing [inside the court] as well,” Yude told reporters after the game.

“Like what I’ve said, I’d just rest after the season.”

Yude knows the need to work extra hours, with the Lady Falcons hardly seen as strong contenders this season. But with the help of graduating Lucille Almonte and Mayang Nuique, as well as Ishie Lalongisip, he hopes Adamson can pull off some surprises.

The team, however, will need to compensate for the loss of veteran Honey Toring, who suffered an ACL injury before the season.

Adamson bounced back from a 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 opening-day loss to defending champion La Salle with Lalongisip delivering an all-around game of 12 points, 16 excellent digs, and 7 excellent receptions.

Nuique, on the other hand, contributed 12 points as the Lady Falcons improved to a 1-1 record.

In winning the three sets, the Lady Falcons showed composure against a pesky Maroons side, which fell to 0-2.

Late in the third set, Adamson almost blew a 20-18 advantage, when the Maroons tied the contest at 26-all.

The Adamson coaching staff, though, was able to convert on a successful challenge, correctly calling a net touch on UP’s Niña Ytang that would have equalized the game at 27-all.

Ytang unleashed a team-high 18 markers, including 6 of the Maroons’ 8 blocks. UP’s middle blocker was the lone double digit scorer for the Maroons.

“We will work it out every day, we will work hard for it because nobody will just hand out easy wins, there are more challenges to come,” said Yude after Adamson wrapped up the contest in an hour and 42 minutes.

“But still, the character and attitude will always be tested since the skills are already there.” — Rappler.com