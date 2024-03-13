Destined for greatness? UST draws inspiration from team icons amid 13-year best start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On a surprising 6-0 start in UAAP Season 86, UST draws motivation from the last Tigresses batch who started a campaign that well: the Aiza Maizo, Rhea Dimaculangan-led Season 73 team 13 years ago

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses have been somewhat of a pleasant surprise in the first half of the highly competitive UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

Although expected to be among the top teams alongside finalists La Salle and NU, few expected the young España-based squad to earn wins against both squads on the way to what is now a 6-0 record with one game left in the first round of eliminations.

On a historic and well-earned winning streak, the all-heart Tigresses have now matched the program’s best start since UAAP Season 73, when the likes of Rhea Dimaculangan and the iconic Aiza Maizo still led the way for UST.

After reaching the 13-year best mark off a close sweep of winless UP, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24, on Wednesday, March 13, the present-day Tigresses admitted that the team’s former stars have been their sources of confidence as they hustle to keep the momentum going into the second round.

“As a player, I use them as motivation this season especially during this great start,” super rookie Angge Poyos said in Filipino after erupting for 22 points in just three sets. “But on our part, we shouldn’t be complacent since the season is still long and there’s still the second round. No time to relax.”

“I respect my ates and just use them as inspiration,” echoed rookie blocker Em Banagua in Filipino. “I need to make a name for myself as well, keep contributing to the team, and lessen my overthinking.”

Laced within the Tigresses’ answers is a healthy mix of pride and caution, which is exactly the right combination of emotions to keep the whole team grounded while at the top.

In fact, young UST should look no further than how its idols’ story back in 2011 ended: a two-game finals sweep at the hands of mighty La Salle, then led by the likes of Cha Cruz and Michele Gumabao.

If this season’s Tigresses were to rewrite past history, they are on the right track by not staying complacent, like they have said multiple times in previous games, and again versus UP.

“One game at a time,” as the age-old cliché goes. – Rappler.com