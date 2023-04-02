LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 2

The UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament heads to the Holy Week break with an explosive main event between unbeaten La Salle and feisty UST – a matchup that last got settled in five sets in the first round

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament heads to its final game day on Sunday, April 2 featuring a blockbuster main event before a much-needed Holy Week break for players, coaches, and fans alike.

FEU (4-5) vs UE (0-9)

Kicking off the double-header at 12 pm is an intriguing match between the also-ran UE Lady Warriors and the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

With nothing to lose as the first team to be eliminated, the Lady Warriors look for a possible breakthrough and a repeat of their first-round showdown against the Lady Tamaraws, where the likes of Van Bangayan and KC Cepada extended the match to five sets before eventually falling short.

FEU, on the other hand, is actually in the running for the latter two Final Four spots behind the leadership of Jov Fernandez, Chen Tagaod, and Tine Ubaldo, and a win over underdog UE will certainly be a great boost to their budding Cinderella run.

La Salle (9-0) vs UST (6-3)

Wrapping up the pre-Holy Week weekend slate at 2 pm is a blockbuster main event between the unbeaten La Salle Lady Spikers and the UST Golden Tigresses.

Needing just a win to clinch the first Final Four berth, the Lady Spikers’ core of Angel Canino, Jolina dela Cruz, Mars Alba, and other veterans are surely looking for a quick and uncomplicated way to the postseason as they keep their white-hot momentum blazing through.

Standing in their way, however, are the Tigresses, the first and only team so far to have taken the Lady Spikers to a fifth-set standoff. Expect UST’s standout mix of veterans and rookies like Eya Laure and Reg Jurado to once again make things difficult for La Salle, if not outright delay their inevitable playoff entry.

– Rappler.com