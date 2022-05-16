LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 16, 2022

Already an owner of three golds in the Vietnam SEA Games, Carlos Yulo aims for more as he leads the Philippines' medal charge

MANILA, Philippines – Gymnastics star Carlos Yulo will once again be the center of attraction in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as the Philippines guns for more medals on Monday, May 16.

Already an owner of three golds in this edition of the regional showpiece, Yulo aims for more in men’s artistic gymnastics when he competes in the vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.

Yulo winning even in just one of his last three events will fulfill the prediction of Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion-Norton, who projected a four-gold haul from the Olympian.

He is expected to bag gold in vault, the event where he is the current world champion, as he also looks to improve on his silver finishes in parallel bars and horizontal bar.

Over in team events, Gilas Pilipinas and Gilas Women begin their respective title-retention campaigns.

Gilas Women will play first on Monday as they tangle with Indonesia, while Gilas Pilipinas faces Thailand to kick off its bid for a 14th straight SEA Games gold. (GAME SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at 31st SEA Games)

The silver medalist in the previous SEA Games, the Philippine men’s volleyball team will try to keep its hopes for another podium finish alive in a must-win game against Thailand.

A second straight loss – the first coming from Cambodia – will result in the Philippines missing the semifinals.

Other sports where the Philippines seeks to produce medals on Monday are golf, swimming, athletics, fencing, and dancesport, to name a few.

