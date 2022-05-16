Carlos Yulo poised to become PH’s most bemedaled anew with parallel bars silver

Carlos Yulo earns his sixth overall artistic gymnastics medal in the Vietnam SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo is poised to become the Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete in the Southeast Asian Games for the second straight time.

Yulo earned his sixth artistic gymnastics medal in Vietnam after pocketing silver in the men’s parallel bars at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on Monday, May 16.

The 22-year-old tallied 14.9 points to finish behind Vietnam bet Dinh Phuong Thanh (15.133) as he repeated his silver finish in the 2019 SEA Games.

Le Thanh Tung, another Vietnamese, grabbed bronze with 14.5 points.

Yulo emerged as the Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete in the previous SEA Games, where he took home two golds and five silvers.

But he has already surpassed his stellar 2019 SEA Games performance as he captured his fourth gold by winning the vault earlier in the day.

Yulo also ruled the individual all-around, floor exercise, and still rings, bagged silver in the team all-around, and finished sixth in pommel horse.

The 22-year-old looks to wrap up his SEA Games campaign in Vietnam with another gold as he competes in horizontal bar. – Rappler.com