Carlos Yulo tops horizontal bar to wrap up SEA Games stint with 5 golds

SEA GAMES ROMP. Carlos Yulo nearly triples his gold haul from the 2019 SEA Games.

Carlos Yulo concludes a spectacular SEA Games campaign in Vietnam with seven medals as he shares the horizontal bar gold with his Vietnamese foe

MANILA, Philippines – Make that five gold medals for Carlos Yulo in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Yulo wrapped up his SEA Games stint in style by bagging his fifth gold medal after ruling the men’s horizontal bar at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on Monday, May 16.

The pint-sized gymnast garnered 13.867 points to share the gold with Vietnam star Dinh Phuong Thanh, who finished with the same score.

Another Vietnamese secured a podium spot as Le Thanh Tung (13.433) bagged bronze.

Expected to win at least four events in Vietnam, Yulo nearly tripled his gold tally from the 2019 SEA Games, where he ended up as the Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete with two golds and five silvers.

Yulo almost swept all of his three events of the day as he earlier clinched gold in vault and settled for silver in parallel bars.

Overall, the 22-year-old captured seven medals out of the eight events in artistic gymnastics, with his other gold medals coming from the individual all-around, floor exercise, and still rings.

Yulo also pocketed a silver in the team all-around and landed at sixth in pommel horse. – Rappler.com