WATCH: Opening of CVIRAA 2024 in Cebu 

LIVE

The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet 2024 is a precursor to the Palarong Pambansa happening in July

CEBU, Philippines – The Queen City of the South officially commenced the much-awaited Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet 2024 on Saturday, May 4.

It has been 10 years since Cebu hosted the regional sports event, according to John Pages, chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

During a press conference on Monday, April 29, organizers said the province will host 12,000 athletes from 20 regional school divisions for the grand competition.

Organizers revealed that the event will also serve as a precursor to the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, which will also be held in Cebu from July 11 to 15.

The CVIRAA meet will have 28 major sports competitions, four of which are “para-games” or games for persons with disabilities.

The grand sports event will run from May 5 to May 9. Watch the livestream of the opening ceremony here. – Rappler.com