Akari continues PVL recruitment, signs ex-La Salle setter Michelle Cobb

END OF THE ROAD. Michelle Cobb won two UAAP championships with La Salle.

Michelle Cobb becomes Akari's first signed player for the PVL Reinforced Conference after going through tryouts featuring Trisha Genesis, Jho Maraguinot, and Dani Ravena

MANILA, Philippines – The Akari Chargers continued their strong Premier Volleyball League (PVL) recruitment drive after landing setter Michelle Cobb on Tuesday, July 5.

Just five days after signing national team consultant Jorge Souza de Brito as head coach, the budding volleyball franchise snagged their first-ever pro player after years of backing the Adamson basketball and volleyball programs.

Per the PVL website, Cobb was a part of Akari’s tryouts held last July 1 and 3 at the Pace Academy in Quezon City, where she was supervised by De Brito.

The 23-year-old last made headlines after announcing that she was skipping her final year of eligibility in the UAAP with La Salle before Season 84 started last May 5.

In her absence, however, the Lady Spikers still made it all the way to the finals before bowing to eventual season sweeper NU Lady Bulldogs.

Cobb, a two-time UAAP champion, is now expected to lead a ragtag Chargers group when it debuts at the season-ending Reinforced Conference, where she will most likely face off against her old Philippine Superliga (PSL) team, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Other notable players spotted at the tryouts apart from Cobb were Adamson star Trisha Genesis, former FEU spiker Lycha Ebon, ex-UP stalwart Marian Buitre, and former Ateneo standouts Jho Maraguinot and Dani Ravena. – Rappler.com