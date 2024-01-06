Lazaro-Revilla jumps to Creamline, reunites with Ateneo teammates Valdez, De Guzman

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Veteran libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla boosts an already stacked Creamline lineup alongside former Ateneo teammates Alyssa Valdez, Ella de Jesus, and Jia de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers have beefed up their stacked roster with even more veteran leadership ahead of the 2024 PVL season, scooping up star libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla from sister team Choco Mucho on Saturday, January 6.

The move comes one day after the Flying Titans officially bid farewell to Lazaro-Revilla and captain Bea de Leon, with the latter also reportedly donning the iconic blue and pink colors in the very near future.

Lazaro-Revilla reunites with her former UAAP title-winning Ateneo teammates Alyssa Valdez, Ella de Jesus, and – once she returns from her Japan V. League stint – Jia de Guzman.

Along with Choco Mucho pioneer De Leon, Lazaro-Revilla was one of the longest-tenured Flying Titans on the roster that recently won silver in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference.

In 2020, the then-28-year-old defensive specialist joined a once-middling Choco Mucho program that recently finished seventh in the 2019 All-Filipino tilt, then called the Open Conference, and became one of the team’s vocal leaders amid its highs and lows.

Now 31 with still a lot left in the tank, Lazaro-Revilla is expected to further bolster Creamline’s floor defense alongside fellow standout liberos De Jesus and Kyla Atienza. – Rappler.com