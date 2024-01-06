Lazaro-Revilla jumps to Creamline, reunites with Ateneo teammates Valdez, De Guzman

Volleyball
JR Isaga

VETERAN VOICE. Choco Mucho libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla (center) reacts in the 2023 PVL First All-Filipino Conference

PVL Images

Veteran libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla boosts an already stacked Creamline lineup alongside former Ateneo teammates Alyssa Valdez, Ella de Jesus, and Jia de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers have beefed up their stacked roster with even more veteran leadership ahead of the 2024 PVL season, scooping up star libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla from sister team Choco Mucho on Saturday, January 6.

The move comes one day after the Flying Titans officially bid farewell to Lazaro-Revilla and captain Bea de Leon, with the latter also reportedly donning the iconic blue and pink colors in the very near future.

Lazaro-Revilla reunites with her former UAAP title-winning Ateneo teammates Alyssa Valdez, Ella de Jesus, and – once she returns from her Japan V. League stint – Jia de Guzman.

Along with Choco Mucho pioneer De Leon, Lazaro-Revilla was one of the longest-tenured Flying Titans on the roster that recently won silver in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference.

In 2020, the then-28-year-old defensive specialist joined a once-middling Choco Mucho program that recently finished seventh in the 2019 All-Filipino tilt, then called the Open Conference, and became one of the team’s vocal leaders amid its highs and lows.

Now 31 with still a lot left in the tank, Lazaro-Revilla is expected to further bolster Creamline’s floor defense alongside fellow standout liberos De Jesus and Kyla Atienza. – Rappler.com

