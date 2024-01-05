Choco Mucho bids Bea de Leon, Denden Lazaro-Revilla farewell

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHANGE. Bea de Leon in action for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League.

Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla’s departure from the Choco Mucho Flying Titans comes amid reports that the two will join sister team Creamline Cool Smashers

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho bid goodbye to its two biggest stars in Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla on Friday, January 5, as roster reshuffles in the Premier Volleyball League continue.

The Flying Titans’ announcement that they parted ways with De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla came amid reports that the two will suit up for Choco Mucho sister team Creamline Cool Smashers.

De Leon, the Flying Titans’ former captain and middle blocker, joined Choco Mucho in 2019 together with Ateneo teammates Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino after wrapping up their UAAP careers with the Blue Eagles.

“Thank you, Bea, for your dedication to the Choco Mucho Flying Titans since your debut with the team in the pro league,” the club said in a statement.

“Your leadership as team captain and support have played a significant role in the team’s current success,” Choco Mucho added. “We’ll miss you, but we look forward to your continued success!”

Revilla-Lazaro, meanwhile, linked up with the Flying Titans in 2020 following previous stints with PLDT and Balipure and Philippine Superliga teams Cocolife and Petron.

“Thank you, Denden, for your exceptional contributions as a seasoned libero with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Your professionalism and maturity have positively impacted the team,” the club said.

Choco Mucho, which earlier released opposite spiker Caitlyn Viray, has undergone a roster revamp after falling short of its maiden PVL crown.

The Flying Titans reached the Second All-Filipino Conference finals in December, but they got swept by the Cool Smashers in the best-of-three title series.

There were more movements league-wide, with PLDT picking up veteran setter Kim Fajardo earlier in the day, while Dawn Macandili and Jov Fernandez (Cignal); Ivy Lacsina (Nxled); Ara Galang and Aby Marano (Chery Tiggo); and Joy Dacoron (Petro Gazz) also switched teams. – Rappler.com