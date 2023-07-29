Proud F2 sends off Korea-bound Iris Tolenada to ‘improve Philippine volleyball’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TO GREENER PASTURES. F2 setter Iris Tolenada reacts in a postgame press conference with head coach Regine Diego (right)

Veteran setter Iris Tolenada moves on to the Korean V-League's GS Caltex Seoul KIXX as her PVL team F2 wishes her all the best

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Cargo Movers are sending off setter Iris Tolenada to the Korean V-League with their heads held high.

Tolenada, who the team considers as their ate (older sister) was signed to a one-year deal by GS Caltex Seoul KIXX as their Asian quota import, replacing Thai playmaker Soraya Phomla.

“The team and the management are very proud of what Iris received, she will be seen by the younger players going outside [of the country], and that will be a boost to our younger players saying, ‘Ate Iris is good,’” said F2 head coach Regine Diego after the game.

“So everybody wants to be next. Why not? Of course, we will improve the level of volleyball in the Philippines,” she added.

Tolenada originally applied in the KOVO Asian Player Quota draft, but was not selected. Petro Gazz middle blocker Mar-Jana “MJ” Phillips was the lone Filipino picked.

Tolenada added that she will fix her necessary documents before heading to Seoul and train with the team.

The season usually runs from October through April, with GS Caltex Soul KIXX finishing 5th out of 7 teams with a 16-20 record.

“It’s kind of crazy. I was part of KOVO Draft and I didn’t get chosen, that was okay with me. You’re going to these things, hoping for the best and being okay if you aren’t chosen,” remarked Tolenada.

“It’s just not your time. I got a text saying that a team in Korea wants me. I was very fortunate enough to be selected. I’m excited and grateful,” she continued.

Majoy Baron, one of the pillars of F2, also wished the former V-League Best Setter good luck in her next career endeavor.

“I’m very happy for and envious of Iris because it’s an awesome opportunity to play overseas,” shared Baron in Filipino. – Rappler.com