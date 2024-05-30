PNVF pledges continuity, retains historic Alas Pilipinas core, adds 3 college stars

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Feeding off a historic AVC Challenge Cup bronze finish, the PNVF retains its Alas Pilipinas core and adds three more stars, namely two-time UAAP MVP Bella Belen, UAAP Finals MVP Alyssa Solomon, and super rookie Casiey Dongallo

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine volleyball supporters are finally getting a rare dose of continuity as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has pledged to keep the entire Alas Pilipinas women’s roster following its historic bronze finish in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup.

Already led by the likes of AVC Best Setter Jia de Guzman, Best Opposite Hitter Angel Canino, PVL MVP Sisi Rondina, and Eya Laure, the world No. 55 Filipina squad will be further bolstered by two-time UAAP MVP Bella Belen, UAAP Finals MVP Alyssa Solomon, and super rookie Casiey Dongallo, per the PNVF.

The three are mere re-additions as Belen and Solomon begged off from the AVC due to exhaustion from their UAAP Season 86 championship campaign and studies catch-up at National University. Dongallo, meanwhile, unfortunately broke her wrist mere days before the Challenge Cup.

“The intention is to keep this team intact with additional athletes from the college ranks,” said PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara in a statement on Thursday, May 30.

“It’s a breakthrough, it’s historic, and the obvious next step is to keep this team intact, and make it stronger and much more competitive,” Suzara said. “And next year, in the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games, I believe we’ll have a very strong fighting chance.”

Rounding out the core are star libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig, starting middle blockers Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma, rising libero Jen Nierva, veteran blockers Dell Palomata and Cherry Nunag, wing spikers Vanie Gandler and Faith Nisperos, and prospect setter Julia Coronel.

Intriguing opposite hitter Arah Panique, who broke out with a 14-point game against world No. 30 Kazakhstan, was not in the new list. The 19-year-old had been a replacement following Dongallo’s injury and was used sparingly in Alas’ first four wins to reach the Challenge Cup knockout semifinal.

“Hopefully, they don’t take too long like the [63] years, like this one, [for the next medal],” said reinstated Alas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito. “If we give a good program, if we keep bringing the young guys, mixing with the older players that we have here, I think, you know, we don’t have to wait too much.

“The last thing [to do] is work, work, work hard, and trust.”

Per De Brito, Alas will be back in action for a friendly against South Korea sometime in June before preparing for the FIVB Challenger Cup – also hosted by Manila – this July 4 to 7, and the SEA V. League sometime in July or August. – Rappler.com