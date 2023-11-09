Gerflor soldiers on as PVL probes players’ alleged unpaid salaries  

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For now, the embattled Gerflor Defenders said the team will continue to play in the Premier Volleyball League amid talks of financial woes

MANILA, Philippines — The Gerflor Defenders said they will continue to fight on court even as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) investigates the alleged non-payment of salaries owed to the players and team staff.

Gerflor coach Sammy Acaylar didn’t explicitly confirm social media posts on the team’s financial woes, but admitted that “there is a problem.”

The PVL vowed to conduct a “thorough and fair inquiry” on the issue.

“There is a problem, as everybody might know already, and it has spread,” said Acaylar in Filipino. “It’s up to the management to answer that, as I’ve said, we don’t want to preempt management.”

“At the moment, we want to mind our jobs first, then we’ll do something if worse comes to worst,” said Acaylar on Thursday, November 9, after Gerflor absorbed a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 whipping against F2 Logistics.

The issue surfaced when a Reddit post on subreddit r/LawPH alleged that a professional volleyball team has yet to pay the players’ salaries or even provide a good practice venue.

“We just want to have a stable venue to train in, because we bounce from barangay to barangay just to train, and we hope that our pleas are heard,” said Gerflor opposite hitter Danika Gendrauli.

The Defenders, still winless in six games this conference, only joined the league last June. They’re co-sponsored by the Quezon City local government and the Gerflor vinyl floor manufacturer brand.

“Rest assured, we are committed to conducting a thorough and fair inquiry into the matter, ensuring that both the team’s representatives and the players involved will have an opportunity to be heard,” the PVL said in a statement.

“We take these matters seriously and will take all necessary steps to ensure the integrity and fairness of our league.” – Rappler.com