Cignal completes PVL semis cast; shorthanded Creamline still sweeps elims for top seed

SWEEPING. Creamline spiker Jema Galanza attempts an attack over the Galeries defense in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

Cignal books the last PVL Second All-Filipino Conference semifinals ticket after thrashing winless Gerflor, while undermanned champion Creamline still stays spotless at 11-0 to clinch the top playoff seed

MANILA, Philippines – The protagonists in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference semifinals are now complete after the Cignal HD Spikers secured the fourth and final spot on Tuesday, December 5, at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers will be going up against the streaking Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the best-of-three affair starting Thursday, December 7, 6 pm, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, top seed Creamline Cool Smashers will be duking it out against No. 4 Chery Tiggo at 4 pm for a chance in the championship series, with the losers relegated to the bronze medal affair.

Cignal sweeps Gerflor

Cignal claimed the third seed through higher tiebreaker points after a 25-22, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of the winless Gerflor Defenders in the opening match.

Geneveve Casugod and Ces Molina led with 9 points apiece for the HD Spikers, which finished the elimination round with an 8-3 record, same as No. 4 Chery Tiggo.

The win eliminated Petro Gazz and PLDT from contention, as both held a slim chance heading to the contest.

Meanwhile, Danika Gendrauli also scored 9 for the embattled Defenders, who ended up winless for the second straight conference since their inception with an 0-11 record.

Creamline nabs top spot

The Cool Smashers bucked a slow start and repulsed the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13, to secure the top spot.

Creamline finished the eliminations undefeated at 11-0, despite key roster losses like Jia de Guzman and Celine Domingo, and team captain Alyssa Valdez sitting out the final game due to rest.

Jema Galanza continued to lead her team in scoring, dropping 12 points built on 11 attacks, while Bernadeth Pons added 11.

On the other hand, Roma Joy Doromal led all scorers with 13 as Galeries Tower ended its maiden conference in the PVL with a 1-10 record.

PLDT survives Petro Gazz in five-set thriller

In a battle of also-ran teams following Cignal’s clincher in the first game, the PLDT High Speed Hitters ended their campaign on a high note after escaping the Petro Gazz Angels in five sets, 16-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 15-7.

Fil-Canadian Savannah Davison, who said she will return next conference, poured 29 points on 26 attacks and 3 blocks, as well as 10 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions.

The High Speed Hitters concluded the conference with a 7-4 record to end up fifth.

Jonah Sabete tallied 17 markers as the sixth-placed Angels limped to a 6-5 finish. – Rappler.com